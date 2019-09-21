Irene (Pennington) Ford (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX
79105
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church
1201 N. Hughes Street
Amarillo, TX
Obituary
Irene Ford was born March 12, 1944, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was a pillar in the Amarillo Community for 60 plus years. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend to everyone. She wore a beautiful smile and a beautiful spirit. She is survived by daughter; Stacy (Daryl) Barton of Lancaster, TX, two grandsons; Colby Ford of Amarillo, TX and Chance Matthews of Lancaster, TX, and one great grandson; Israel Ford of Tennessee, and a host of nieces, nephews and family and friends. Also her special friend, Doug. There will be no viewing and the service will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 @ 10 am @ Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1201 N. Hughes Street, Amarillo, TX 79107. Go to www.ggmortuary.com to sign the guest book.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
