Irene Johnson, 76, of Amarillo passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home. Irene was born on November 18, 1943 in Amarillo to George Washington and Mary Irene Hall. Irene's hobbies included bowling, reading and traveling. She loved spending time with her family and attending Grace Church. Irene was an apartment manager at The Meridan Apartments and worked as a supervisor of The Kids Cafe at The High Plains Food Bank. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and two brothers. Irene is survived by her daughters, Pat Wetsel and Kathy Mullins; two sisters, Mary Lou Charles and Oleta Boroughs; two brothers, Woody Hall and Jimmy Hall; two grandsons, Josh Mullins and Nicholas Mullins; four great-grandchildren, Gracie Mullins, Lily Mullins, Joshua Mullins and Matthew Guerreo and a son-in-law, Todd Mullins.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020