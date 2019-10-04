Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Patricia Hubbs. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Rosary 6:00 PM St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church 4100 Coulter View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church 4100 Coulter View Map Burial Following Services Llano Cemetery. Send Flowers Obituary

Irene Patricia Hubbs, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019, with her husband, Michael, at her side.



Rosary will be said 6:00 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday morning, October 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Thomas the Apostle Church Chapel at 4100 S. Coulter, Amarillo, TX. Interment will follow immediately at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Irene was born November 26, 1928, and grew up in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. She was married on her birthday in 1949 and raised 6 wonderful children. She always said, "Do what's right and do what's good. Be kind and help others. The world can always use one more kind person. And if you can take it one step further, please do for others."



She was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."



Irene is survived by her husband of 69 years, Michael J. Hubbs of Justin, Texas, and her children: Patricia Yolinsky of Bridgewater, NJ, Elizabeth Peluso of Lambertville, NJ, Marie Myer of Paradise, TX, Michael Hubbs of Cape Coral, Fl, and Russell Hubbs of Fort Worth, TX. She was preceded In Death by her youngest son, John Hubbs of Amarillo, Texas, in 1988. Irene was surrounded in life by 7 extraordinary grandsons and 14 magnificent great-grandchildren.



Online condolences may be shared at





Irene Patricia Hubbs, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019, with her husband, Michael, at her side.Rosary will be said 6:00 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday morning, October 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Thomas the Apostle Church Chapel at 4100 S. Coulter, Amarillo, TX. Interment will follow immediately at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.Irene was born November 26, 1928, and grew up in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. She was married on her birthday in 1949 and raised 6 wonderful children. She always said, "Do what's right and do what's good. Be kind and help others. The world can always use one more kind person. And if you can take it one step further, please do for others."She was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."Irene is survived by her husband of 69 years, Michael J. Hubbs of Justin, Texas, and her children: Patricia Yolinsky of Bridgewater, NJ, Elizabeth Peluso of Lambertville, NJ, Marie Myer of Paradise, TX, Michael Hubbs of Cape Coral, Fl, and Russell Hubbs of Fort Worth, TX. She was preceded In Death by her youngest son, John Hubbs of Amarillo, Texas, in 1988. Irene was surrounded in life by 7 extraordinary grandsons and 14 magnificent great-grandchildren.Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close