Irene Patricia Hubbs, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019, with her husband, Michael, at her side.
Rosary will be said 6:00 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday morning, October 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Thomas the Apostle Church Chapel at 4100 S. Coulter, Amarillo, TX. Interment will follow immediately at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Irene was born November 26, 1928, and grew up in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. She was married on her birthday in 1949 and raised 6 wonderful children. She always said, "Do what's right and do what's good. Be kind and help others. The world can always use one more kind person. And if you can take it one step further, please do for others."
She was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Irene is survived by her husband of 69 years, Michael J. Hubbs of Justin, Texas, and her children: Patricia Yolinsky of Bridgewater, NJ, Elizabeth Peluso of Lambertville, NJ, Marie Myer of Paradise, TX, Michael Hubbs of Cape Coral, Fl, and Russell Hubbs of Fort Worth, TX. She was preceded In Death by her youngest son, John Hubbs of Amarillo, Texas, in 1988. Irene was surrounded in life by 7 extraordinary grandsons and 14 magnificent great-grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019