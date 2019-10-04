Irene Patricia Hubbs (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Patricia Hubbs.
Service Information
Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX
79110
(806)-352-2727
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
4100 Coulter
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
4100 Coulter
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Llano Cemetery.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Irene Patricia Hubbs, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019, with her husband, Michael, at her side.

Rosary will be said 6:00 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday morning, October 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Thomas the Apostle Church Chapel at 4100 S. Coulter, Amarillo, TX. Interment will follow immediately at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Irene was born November 26, 1928, and grew up in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. She was married on her birthday in 1949 and raised 6 wonderful children. She always said, "Do what's right and do what's good. Be kind and help others. The world can always use one more kind person. And if you can take it one step further, please do for others."

She was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

Irene is survived by her husband of 69 years, Michael J. Hubbs of Justin, Texas, and her children: Patricia Yolinsky of Bridgewater, NJ, Elizabeth Peluso of Lambertville, NJ, Marie Myer of Paradise, TX, Michael Hubbs of Cape Coral, Fl, and Russell Hubbs of Fort Worth, TX. She was preceded In Death by her youngest son, John Hubbs of Amarillo, Texas, in 1988. Irene was surrounded in life by 7 extraordinary grandsons and 14 magnificent great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com

logo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Amarillo, TX   (806) 352-2727
funeral home direction icon