Irma (Borunda) Morales, 61, of Perryton died August 5, 2020. . A funeral service is scheduled for 9:00 am Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Perryton with Father Cesar Gomez officiating. Rosary is scheduled for 5:00 pm, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home with vigil to follow. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON



