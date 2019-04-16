Irmgard Ottile Utsey, 87, of Amarillo died April 12, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 5:30 to 7:30 pm on Tuesday, April 16th at the funeral home. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019