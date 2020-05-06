Irving Fancher Upshaw III, "Totch" to those who knew and loved him, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, after 72 years of selfless service to others
Totch is preceded in death by his parents, Irving Fancher Upshaw, Jr. and Margaret Jane Higgins. Totch is survived by his sister Susan Upshaw, his loving wife Kathy, his sons Robert (Amanda) of San Antonio, Texas; Douglass of Las Cruces, New Mexico; David (Ginger) of Frisco, Texas; Tommy (Tiffany) of Allen, Texas; and Aaron (Shanna) of North Ridgeville, Ohio.
Totch and Kathy have 21 grandchildren.
Gathering at Camp Don Harrington Thursday, May 7,202 from 11 am -1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Diabetes Association or a .
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 6 to May 7, 2020