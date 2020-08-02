1/
Irwin Lenzie "Fuzz" Harris
1935 - 2020
Irwin "Fuzz" Harris died July 28, 2020, in Centennial, Colorado, from the Coronavirus.

"Fuzz" was born January 3, 1935, in Gruver, Texas to Irwin L. and Leona Mae Harris.

He graduated from Gruver High School in 1953 and West Texas State in Canyon in 1960, with a two year service in the Army before graduating. His life long career was a general manager for Crawford and Company, an insurance claims firm. He resided in Colorado for 57 years.

Irwin's interests included ranching, singing and being with animals, especially dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, his beloved dogs, Jo Jo, Trey and Gem, his sister, Marie Gould, his brother, Curtis, son Cody, 3 grandchildren, Colton, Taylor and Kaelina, daughter-in-law, Marjorie Watson and 4 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Vaneece, son Wesley, 2 brothers, Bill and Jim, his sister Alice Davis, and two half brothers, Jerrell and Carroll Harris.

Donations may be made to the Denver Dumb Friends League in Colorado.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
