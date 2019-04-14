Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isaac Lewis "Spec" Lea. View Sign

Funeral Services for Lewis "Spec" Lea, 90, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with the Reverend Kevin Bushart, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at West Park Cemetery, under the care of Parkside Chapel Funeral Home. The family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Parkside Chapel. Mr. Lea passed into his heavenly reward on Tuesday, April 09, 2019 in Hereford.



Mr. Lea was born December 21, 1928 in Mobeetie, Texas to Warren and Leona (Ring) Lea. Spec attended school in Portales, New Mexico. He proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Army. Spec met and fell in love with Nita Frances King. They later married on June 12, 1951. He had been a resident of Hereford for over fifty years, moving here from Lamesa. He was a member of Hereford Lions Club, Optimist Club, American Legion, and VFW Post 4819. He was also very active in Camp Fire Girls, and Boy Scouts of America. Spec was a loving "Big Hearted" man and he loved to dance, and had a great sense of humor. He will be greatly miss by all who knew him.



The legacy he leaves are two daughters, Sheila Willingham and husband Bill of Conroe, Texas, Stacy Andrews and husband Jackie of Hereford, two sons, Kelly Lea and wife Tammy of Highland Village, Texas and Kevin Lea and wife Cindi of Lubbock, three sisters, Shirley Stults of Archer City, Nelda Blevins of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Mary Cooper of Jacksboro, Texas, grandchildren, Brett, Brandi, Shay, Casey, Kelci, Tyler, Makenzi, Makenna, and Makurri, and great-grandchildren Avery, Eric, Brix, Carsyn, Walker, Grasen, Emilee, Claire and Weston,



Mr. Lea was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Nita Lea and a daughter Cindy Lea.



The family suggests memorials in Mr. Lea's name be made to The VFW Scholarship Fund, 130 Veterans Park Drive, Hereford, Texas 79045





