Isabel Elizabeth Delgado Alcala, 82, of Amarillo, Texas passed peacefully in her home on Friday, January 10, 2020.



Visitation and prayer service will be today at 6:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Trinity Student Ministry Center, 5000 Hollywood Road, Amarillo. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.



Isabel was born November 19, 1937 in the small town of Munday, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Jesus Camilo Delgado and Concepcion Perez Delgado and was the eldest of five children. She is survived by one brother and two sisters; Ramon Delgado, Josephine Chavez and Marylou Moreno. Her brother Lorenzo Delgado is deceased.



She was preceded in death by her daughter Mary Reyes Alcala and is survived by her other three children, Edna Elizabeth Hernandez, Deborah Ann Botello and Fidel Alcala Jr. She was the proud grandmother of eight, Thomas, Lacie, Jordan, Janae, Lewis, Jaaron, Danielle, and John Paul. She also has one great-grandson, Ethan.



Isabel had several ministries in her life, which began when she graduated from Ysleta Bible School; she lived a life led by her passion for children and her calling as a mother. She began several kindergarten preparatory programs for Spanish speaking children and was heavily involved in women's ministries with the United Methodist and Assembly of God Churches. When her mother died, she assumed the role as caretaker for her four younger siblings and proceeded to rear her own children. A woman responsible for her own education, Isabel attended both Howard College and Amarillo College in pursuit of a nursing degree that led to over thirty years of dedication at Northwest Texas Hospital. After a lifetime of being a devoted mother and caring for the sick, her undying maternal love led her to raise several foster children.



