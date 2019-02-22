Ismael Valles, 41, of Cactus died February 19, 2019. Rosary will be said at 6:00 pm, today, Friday, February 22, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Memorial Chapel, 500 N. Maddox. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Cactus. Burial will be in Dumas Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors of Dumas , 500 N. Maddox
