J. Keith Bright, 88, of Canyon passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Brooks Chapel in Canyon with Pastor Billy Paul Vinson, from Canadian River Cowboy Church in Borger officiating.



Keith was born on June 7, 1930 in Roger Mills County, OK to Verna and Ira Bright. He married Jeri Henderson on October 26, 1951 in Bryan, TX.



Keith was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a Real Estate Broker with Chaparral Real Estate in Canyon for over 40 years. His life long love was ranching. He especially enjoyed the outdoors and calving season. He loved meeting and visiting with people, which came naturally to him as a real estate broker.



He is preceded in death by Jeri, his beloved wife of 56 years.



Survivors include a daughter, Phylis McMahan and husband Joe, sons Randy Bright and wife Verna, and Chris Bright and wife Natalie, as well as 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



The family suggests memorials be made to .





1702 5TH AVENUE

Canyon , TX 79015

