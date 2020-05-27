Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. MacBenton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





J. Mac was born on July 4, 1952 in Amarillo, TX to John and Imogene (Jones) Benton. J. Mac grew up in Sunray and graduated from Sunray High School. He married Marcia Rudd on March 15, 1985 in her hometown of Muleshoe, TX. He went to work for the City of Amarillo as a Water Meter Mechanic and retired after 30 years of service. J. Mac was proud to be a Mason for over 45 years and served in several capacities.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



J. Mac is survived by his wife, Marcia of the home; children: Tiffanie Benton and Timothy Benton, both of Amarillo, TX.



The family suggests with gratitude that memorials be made to San Jacinto Lodge, 3015 SW 6th Ave, Amarillo TX 79106, Dumas Lodge or Eastern Star of Dumas, 824 S. Maddox Ave, Dumas TX 79029.









J. Mac Benton, 67 of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Graveside Masonic Rites will be held at 11 o'clock in the morning on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Lane Memorial Cemetery in Sunray. The family will receive friends from 6 o'clock until 7 o'clock in the evening on Wednesday at the funeral home in Dumas. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Directors.J. Mac was born on July 4, 1952 in Amarillo, TX to John and Imogene (Jones) Benton. J. Mac grew up in Sunray and graduated from Sunray High School. He married Marcia Rudd on March 15, 1985 in her hometown of Muleshoe, TX. He went to work for the City of Amarillo as a Water Meter Mechanic and retired after 30 years of service. J. Mac was proud to be a Mason for over 45 years and served in several capacities.He was preceded in death by his parents.J. Mac is survived by his wife, Marcia of the home; children: Tiffanie Benton and Timothy Benton, both of Amarillo, TX.The family suggests with gratitude that memorials be made to San Jacinto Lodge, 3015 SW 6th Ave, Amarillo TX 79106, Dumas Lodge or Eastern Star of Dumas, 824 S. Maddox Ave, Dumas TX 79029. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 27 to May 28, 2020

