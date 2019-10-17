Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. R. Blackwell. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Memorial service 11:00 AM Coulter Road Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

J R Blackwell, loving husband, father, and grandfather went home to be with his Heavenly Father on October 12, 2019.



Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Coulter Road Baptist Church with Bob Miller officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



JR was born on August 8th, 1941, to Roy and Mittie Belle (Voss) Blackwell in Dalhart, TX. He was raised on a cattle ranch 22 miles West of Channing, TX. JR started his career at TxDOT in 1959 in Channing and moved to Hereford in 1973 as the maintenance supervisor for Deaf Smith County. He moved to Amarillo in 1988 when he was promoted to District Maintenance Superintendent, which he held until retirement in 1993. His passion for golf turned into a second career at Comanche Trail Golf Course in 1998 where he wore many hats. He always said "it was the best job in town" being able to do what he loved and making so many friends along the way.



He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years, as well as a member of Coulter Road Baptist Church for 25 years.



JR loved to travel, play golf, cook outside (grilling, smoking, or cooking in his father's old cast iron cookware), but most importantly he loved his family. He was happiest when his family was together and he was cooking something while wearing one of his famous giant cowboy hats.



He was preceded in death by his father, Roy; mother, Mittie Belle; son, Terry Blackwell; sister, Emma Threet; and brother Billy Blackwell.



He is survived by his wife, of 29 years, Sheri Lang; daughter-in-law, Janie Blackwell; granddaughter, Jalee; son, Tyler Lang and wife Kendayl; and granddaughter, Harper.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Gracie's Project Animal Rescue in Amarillo.



