Jack D. Lee, (100), of Amarillo, Texas, went home to be with his Heavenly Father in the early hours of the morning on Friday, June 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 3, at 10:00 AM at Central Church of Christ, where he was a member for over 70 years, with Lanny Newton officiating. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St.
Jack was born to Joseph Vernon Lee and Myrtle Dickens Lee on August 1, 1919, in Brownwood, Texas, and soon moved to Clovis, NM, where he grew up. In World War II, he served in General Patton's Army as a Master Sergeant, and he also served in the Army during the Korean War. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad as a Transportation Supervisor, and retired in 1982 after 44 years. In 1940, Jack married Nola Frances Burke, and they moved to Amarillo in 1946. Frances Burke passed away in 1950. Jack then married Mary Frances Lyons in 1952, and they raised two wonderful boys, Joe and Jerry.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Frances Burke Lee; sister, Lu; brother, Levon; and his wife of 63 years, Frances Lyons Lee (d. 2015).
He is survived by his two sons, Joe and Jerry; three granddaughters, Katherine, Jennifer, and Olivia; and 4 great grandchildren: Cody, Madison, Austin, and Brooklyn.
Jack had a deep love for God, his family, and his country. He was a fiercely strong Christian man, and a special person to all who knew him. His volunteer service included baseball coach, Sunday school teacher, Meals On Wheels, Adopt A Highway, and greeter at church for many years. He was one of a kind and had a smile for every one he met. His memory will live on within the hearts of his friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his honor to the Wounded Warrior Project, or to a charity of your choosing.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.