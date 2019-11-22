Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bartley Funeral Home - Plainview 1200 S. Interstate 27 Service Road Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-293-2225 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bartley Funeral Home - Plainview 1200 S. Interstate 27 Service Road Plainview , TX 79072 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Bartley Funeral Home - Plainview 1200 S. Interstate 27 Service Road Plainview , TX 79072 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Dean Williams, 79, of Amarillo, formerly of Plainview, passed away on November 20, 2019. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Bartley Memorial Chapel at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Plainview Cemetery under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A visitation will take place on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.



Jack Dean Williams was born on March 3, 1940 in Plainview, Texas. He



was the fourth child and only son of Mabel and Ollie Williams of Plainview, where he sang in



choir at school and church and played clarinet in Chief Davidson's band.



Jack continued his education at West Texas State University, where he majored in music



education. After receiving his degree, he taught band and orchestra for 25 years in Amarillo and



Claude. During his final year at WT, he met and married the love of his life and his wife of 55



years. While he was teaching, he also farmed and raised cattle southeast of Amarillo and at



Wildorado.



He was a CBer, an avid bowler, a backing singer for Red Steagall, a lover of classic cars,



and a member of Westerners International and Polk Street United Methodist Church.



Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Evelyn and Betty and their



husbands, his brother-in-law Mac Bain, and his in-laws Mary and Dan Milhoan. He loved them



all.



He is survived by his wife, Maggie; his son Danny; his son Matthew Williams and spouse



Traci Mahannah; his daughter Leslie Williams and spouse Tyler Clark of Youngstown, Ohio; nine



grandchildren: Jonathan, Joshua, Joseph, Flint and Sage Williams; Caroline Meek; Celeste and



Cody Clark and Faith Mahannah; his sister Peggy Bain of Plainview , and numerous nieces and



nephews; extended family; and thousands of beloved music students and colleagues.

