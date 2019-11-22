Jack Dean Williams, 79, of Amarillo, formerly of Plainview, passed away on November 20, 2019. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Bartley Memorial Chapel at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Plainview Cemetery under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A visitation will take place on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.
Jack Dean Williams was born on March 3, 1940 in Plainview, Texas. He
was the fourth child and only son of Mabel and Ollie Williams of Plainview, where he sang in
choir at school and church and played clarinet in Chief Davidson's band.
Jack continued his education at West Texas State University, where he majored in music
education. After receiving his degree, he taught band and orchestra for 25 years in Amarillo and
Claude. During his final year at WT, he met and married the love of his life and his wife of 55
years. While he was teaching, he also farmed and raised cattle southeast of Amarillo and at
Wildorado.
He was a CBer, an avid bowler, a backing singer for Red Steagall, a lover of classic cars,
and a member of Westerners International and Polk Street United Methodist Church.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Evelyn and Betty and their
husbands, his brother-in-law Mac Bain, and his in-laws Mary and Dan Milhoan. He loved them
all.
He is survived by his wife, Maggie; his son Danny; his son Matthew Williams and spouse
Traci Mahannah; his daughter Leslie Williams and spouse Tyler Clark of Youngstown, Ohio; nine
grandchildren: Jonathan, Joshua, Joseph, Flint and Sage Williams; Caroline Meek; Celeste and
Cody Clark and Faith Mahannah; his sister Peggy Bain of Plainview , and numerous nieces and
nephews; extended family; and thousands of beloved music students and colleagues.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019