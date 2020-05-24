Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Scott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack was born November 10, 1942 to the late Jack and Marie Scott of Wellington. He graduated from Wellington High School in 1961 and attended Clarendon Jr. College while working for the Wellington Leader Newspaper. He passed away at the age of 77 on Thursday, May 21, 2020.



Jack worked for the City of Memphis for 33 yrs. He was a member of the Memphis Fire Dept. and Fire Marshal. Jack was the city and school tax collector and Municipal Judge. Later he organized the Hall Co. Appraisal District and was the Chief Appraiser for Hall Co. He was responsible for all budgets and appraisals on all real and personal property taxes for three school districts, four towns, a county and hospital district.



Jack and Margie owned and operated Scott Llama Ranch in Memphis for 10 years. He was loved and respected for his knowledge and his character by the llama community all over the U.S.



Jack was a humble Christian man with a loving personality that served his community and always made time for all the widows in the community helping with several different projects.



Jack married his true love, Margie White from Quail.



Survivors include his wife, Margie and daughter, Sandra Scott of Amarillo and son Stephen Scott and wife Amber of Panhandle, Texas. They were blessed with six beautiful grandchildren, Kyler, Hannah, Chevy, Jewel, Brooke and Stephanie Heard and Brandon and a great granddaughter Hadley Heard. He is also survived by a sister-in-law Dorthy Watson and husband Bob; brother in-law Donald White and wife Mary and sister-in-law Kay White wife of the late Rudell White.



Proceeding Jack in death were his parents, Jack and Marie Scott of Wellington and his two brothers, Stephen and Michael, and his two sisters Paula and Mary which all died in a car wreck when Jack was 14 yrs. old.



Jack was a member of the Bell Avenue Church of Christ in Amarillo.



Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Wellington at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 with Stephen LuPlace of the Bell Avenue Church of Christ in Amarillo officiating. Arrangements are by Adams Funeral Home of Wellington.



The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Memphis Church of Christ, P.O. Box 119, Memphis, TX 79245.



