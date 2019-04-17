Jackie Chapman Konecny, age 87, passed away on April 7, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 2 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Terry Williams officiating. Burial will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Amarillo under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
Jackie was born on August 3, 1931 in Cottle County to Kenneth and Bertha Fay Chapman.
Survivors include her son Stan Chapman and wife Debbie; brother Myrl Chapman and wife Nancy; sister Sarah Hudlow and husband Mike; brother John Chapman and wife Willie; grandchildren Jake Chapman and wife Kelsi, and Kade Chapman and wife Crystal; great-grandchildren Kasen, Slade, Bryar and Hudson Chapman; cousin Daryl Montgomery; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019