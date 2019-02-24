Jackie Lee Langley, 47, of Amarillo. died February 20, 2019. A visitation will be held from 6-7 pm, Monday, February 25, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, 4304 S.E. 10th. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home , Amarillo.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019