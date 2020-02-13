Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie Lynn (Haines) Jordan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jackie (Haines) Jordan passed away on Sunday February 9, 2020 with her family by her side and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.



Calling hours will be at the Reed and Benoit Funeral Home, 632 State St., Watertown on Sunday February 16, 2020 from 12 noon to 2 pm with a funeral service to follow with Rev. Leon "Toby" Schilling officiating.



Jackie was born February 3, 1953 in Watertown, NY to Gene E. and Marjorie L. (Hughes) Haines. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1971. As a teen, Jackie was employed by the Family Bargain Center and Millbrook Bread Thrift Store.



A marriage to Richard Avery in August 1973, later ended in divorce. They had a daughter Nicole (Avery) Shultz. Jackie later met and married her best friend and the love of her life, Robert Jordan. They were married on October 27, 1979 at the Rose Garden at Amarillo College in Amarillo, Texas.



While living in Texas Jackie was employed by Kerr Paper and later Medical Center Hospital where she later retired from. Upon her husband's retirement, Jackie and Robert relocated to Adams, N.Y to be closer to her daughter and her family.



Jackie enjoyed craft projects of any kind, reading mystery novels, redecorating rooms and making jams and jellies for family and friends. She was active with her high school reunions (Watertown High class of 1971) and Robert's high school (Amarillo High class of 1970). She will be missed by both groups. She was a kind soul who was always willing to go the extra mile for others. She put others first before her and her kindness will never be forgotten.



Jackie is survived by her husband Robert of Adams, NY; her daughter Nicole (Todd) Shultz of Adams, NY; her sister Patti Haines of Watertown, NY; her sister Diane McGinness of Amarillo, Texas; her brother Thomas (Kelly) Haines of Hanford, California; two granddaughters Morgan and Abbie Shultz both of Adams, NY; one grandson Jordan (Paul) Shultz of Liverpool, NY; and several nieces and nephews. Jackie is also survived by her beloved cats Blackie and Silver.



Jackie was predeceased by her parents, Gene E. and Marjorie L. Haines, and a niece Tricia Crump.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Jackie to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601.

