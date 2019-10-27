Jackie Persefield, 83, passed away on October 24, 2019. A Life Celebration service will be at 11 a.m. on
October 29, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home, Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Jackie was born on May 5, 1936 in Hale Center, Texas andgrew up in Plainview, the baby of 12 siblings. Jackie married Gene Persefield on September 24, 1954 andsettled in Amarillo. He preceded her in death in 2003. She is survived by daughter, Nancy Daniels andsons, Lee Persefield and Bob Hansen, three grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019