Jacqueline "Jackie" Lee Winters of Hereford, Texas passed away at home on September 25, 2020 at the age of 82. Graveside Service will be at 2:00PM on Tuesday, September 29th at West Park Cemetery with Chaplain Darrell Winter of Ruidoso Downs Chapel, Ruidoso New Mexico officiating. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Mendez & Mullins Family Funeral Home of Hereford. The Family will receive friends on Monday, September 28th from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the funeral home.
Jackie was born on November 14, 1937 in Merced, California to her parents Bob Fish and Margaret (Hill) Fish. Jackie graduated from Roseville High School in 1955. She moved to Hereford in 1983 and immediately went to work for Bar G Feedyard. She went on and became the office manager and voice of Bar G for the next 37 years.
Jackie was an avid team roper and loved to ride and show mules. She enjoyed fishing, wine tasting and was known coast to coast in the horse racing industry. She will be remembered as a friend, second mother, advisor and counselor to everyone she met. Jackie never met a stranger.
Jackie is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ray Winters and one daughter, Melinda Hurlbut.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her children, Samantha Shugart and husband Bodie of Hereford, Wendy Spanton and husband Matty of Carmichael, CA and Tom Thomure and wife Amy of Ontario, ID as well as her brothers, Merle Fish and wife Joanie of Hauser, ID and Bob Fish and wife Kerin of Sheridan, CA along with 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
The family requests memorials be made to The Spicer Gripp Youth Memorial Foundation, PO Box 2237, Hereford, Texas 79045, Humane Society of Deaf Smith County, PO Box 2145, Hereford, Texas 79045 or to Ruidoso Downs Racetrack Chapel, PO Box 449, Ruidoso, New Mexico, 88346.
Please sign the online guestbook at mendezandmullins.com