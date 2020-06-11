Jacob Earl Mangold, 97, of Amarillo, Texas passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020.
Services will be Friday, June 12, 2020 Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors Pioneer Chapel with Tyson Cobb, beloved grandson, officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will receive guests from 5 to 6:30 PM Thursday at Griggs- Schooler Gordon. Arrangements are by Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors, 5400 Bell Avenue.
A native of Durham, Oklahoma, Jacob Earl Mangold, was born in 1922 to Mr. & Mrs. Jacob Edward Mangold. The son of a farmer, Jake continued the tradition, until the age of 18 when he enlisted in the United States Navy. In October of 1940, Jake boarded the USS Lexington bound to serve and defend our country during World War II. With Jake aboard, in 1941 the USS Lexington engaged in the Battle of Coral Sea. After taking on two torpedoes, the damage to the ship was so severe, the ship had to be abandoned and sunk a short time later. After traveling by ship over 20,000 miles, with a chest full of ribbons and medals, Jake received an honorable discharge as a chief motor machinist from the United States Navy in 1946. He returned home to Oklahoma in 1946 and met the love of his life. He married Eunice Cornett on June 18th, 1948. Jake returned to farming until they made the move to Amarillo in 1957. Jake and Eunice, along with their two cherished daughters, made their new home in the Texas Panhandle. Jake continued to serve our great nation by working for and retiring from the United States Forest Service. Jake thanked the Lord on a daily basis for the "greatest nation on God's green earth" and was proud to have fought for the freedom each of us enjoys today. Above all else, Jake loved the Lord and had an unwavering and unconditional love for his family.
Jake was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Eunice Mangold; his parents, Pearl & Ed Mangold; his twin sister, Alice Williams, his brother, Temple Mangold and his sisters, Johnnie Estes and Bonnie McKean.
Survivors include a daughter, Jaketta Paris of Amarillo; a daughter, Alice Johnson and husband Johnny of Amarillo; a grandson Tyson Cobb and wife Keri of Oklahoma City; a granddaughter, Breezy Adams and husband Matt of Amarillo; a grandson, Blair Johnson and wife Melanie of Amarillo; a granddaughter, Berkley Chapman and husband Justin of Canyon; and ten great-grandchildren.
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1475, 1401 SW 8th Street, Amarillo, Texas 79101 or the charity of their choice.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.