Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Memorial service 11:00 AM Saint Stephen United Methodist Church 4600 S. Western St Amarillo , TX

Jacqueline "Jackie" Daugherty born April 20, 1928 in Corsicana, TX went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 14, 2019.



A memorial service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Saint Stephen United Methodist Church 4600 S. Western St., Amarillo, Texas, 79109.



The daughter of the late Lonnie and Maudie Estes, Jackie was the 2nd child of four children. She grew up on an oil lease outside of Skellytown, Texas. On that oil lease she would tell you she learned how to work hard, be creative with what was given, think outside the box, and dream about what her life could look like. After grade school, Jackie went on to receive her AA degree from the University of Houston, and further, her RN degree from Jefferson Davis School of Nursing as President of Class 1948. On March 5, 1948, the semester before graduating, she married Dr. Roy Daugherty in Houston, Texas and they raised 4 beautiful children together.



Jackie was known and loved by many here in Amarillo, and was known by many names: "Jackie O" or "Tacky Jackie" was often how she introduced herself, as she always desired to make people laugh and smile. She had a strong love for fun and for making sure people felt prepared; she taught countless people how to swim in her own backyard pool. She loved playing and teaching card games, and was a member of many Bridge clubs here in Amarillo. She volunteered in the kitchen on holidays for many years at The Salvation Army and Faith City Mission, knowing that if she could make one person feel loved with a conversation, then the time was well worth it. At Saint Stephen United Methodist Church, you would see her greeting you at the door almost every Sunday; she remembered folks and their families and hoped only to make others feel seen, known, and loved. That was Jackie Daugherty - an incredible wife, mother, and grandmother, a strong leader, a great friend; a woman of integrity whose life was well spent sharing the love and hope of Jesus with people, no matter where she was.



Jackie is survived by her 4 grandchildren, Takishya Waldon of Amarillo, Shannon Daugherty of Colorado, Eric Daugherty of Austin, and Abbey Daugherty of California; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.



Online condolences may be shared at





