Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell Avenue Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Paul's United Methodist Church 4317 Interstate 40 Amarillo , TX View Map Burial Following Services Memory Gardens Cemetery, Garden of Prayer

Jacqueline "Jackie" Taylor, 87, of Amarillo, passed away September 11, 2019.



Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm in the Griggs Schooler Gordon Funeral Home; 5400 Bell Ave in Amarillo. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church; 4317 Interstate 40 in Amarillo with Bill Ivins presiding. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Garden of Prayer.



Jackie was born July 9, 1932 in Burlington, Iowa to John and Emily Rolf. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1950. Soon after, she met the love of her life, Raymond "Ray" Taylor, a young engineer from Virginia, and they married on November 16, 1952. They were blessed with three children and spent many happy years in Burlington, until Ray's job transferred him to the Pantex Plant and they moved to Amarillo.



Jackie had a beautiful singing voice and spent many years in Bel Canto in Burlington, and often performed duets with her sister, Sandra. Jackie was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist churc5h where she sang in the choir and was part of the Friendship class and United Methodist Women. She was also a member of PEO GP chapter, where she had many close friends.



The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Heartis Amarillo and BSA Hospice of the Southwest for their amazing love of and caring for Jackie.



Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ray, son Steven Rolf Taylor, daughter-in-law Cherylanne Taylor, and granddaughter Cheri Sweaney. She is survived by daughters Jean Bailey and husband Donny of Parker, CO, Stacey Eller and husband Scott of Amarillo; granddaughters Angela Burchett and husband Mike, of Lincoln, NE, and Aubrey Coombs and husband Erik of Parker, CO; grandson Jackson Ray Taylor of Kansas City, MO; great granddaughters Lauren and Hayden Coniglio of Lincoln, NE, and great grandsons Graham and Wesley Coombs of Parker, CO; a sister, Sandra Rolf Nolte of Burlington, IA; brother-in-law Richard Wesley Taylor and wife Becky, of Belleville, IL; and many dear nieces and nephews.

