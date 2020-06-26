Jacqueline Gay Chesser, 59, formerly of Dalhart, TX passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at the family lakehouse on Lake Texoma.
Private services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m., in Llano Cemetery with Pastor Greg Corona as officiant. Due to limited seating, friends are invited to attend the graveside service only. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Jacqueline was born May 6, 1961 in Amarillo, TX to Lloyd Lee Vandiver and Madeline Vandiver Herrmann. She was raised and attended school in Dalhart, TX. Jacqueline was employed at Amarillo National Bank for several years while living in Amarillo before moving to Plano, TX. She loved working at ANB and only marriage could pull her away. She met Cap Chesser on a blind date at the Amarillo Club in 1994 and he was smitten. They were married September 23, 1995 in Plano, TX. They lived there for several years until his retirement in 2004 and then moved to their lake home in Cartwright, OK. She also enjoyed their home in Frisco, TX and attending Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks games with friends.
Jacqueline was fun loving and full of life. Everyone loved her. Cap always said his employees liked her more than they did him. She enjoyed golfing, water sports, snow skiing, gardening, horseback riding, fishing, and any other outdoor activities. She loved to entertain friends and family enjoying sunsets at their home at Lake Texoma. Jacqueline had a passion for music and no one could match her love for animals. Cap and Jacq's four legged fur kids (Pumpkin, Nixie, Phoenix and Gabby) were the love of her life, along with her quarter horse, Streak.
She is preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Lee Vandiver; grandparents, Roy and Viola Vandiver, Clyde and Viola Ames; brother, David Lloyd Vandiver; and stepfather, Jerry Herrmann.
Jacqueline is survived by her husband, Cap Chesser of the home; mother, Madeline Herrmann of Amarillo; siblings, Carol Robinson and husband Larry, Judy Blevins and husband Mike all of Amarillo and Vicki Coslett and husband Jimmy of Kingfisher, OK/South Fork, CO; and her beloved nieces, nephews along with their children.
Kiss Kiss Kiss...Love Love Love
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to ASPCA, American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.