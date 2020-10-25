James Austin Hale was born in 1929 to Willis Morgan Hale, Jr. and Ina Hale. He entered the presence of his Lord on October 18, 2020, at the age of 91. A graveside service with military honors was conducted at Memorial Park Cemetery and officiated by Chaplain Randy Srader, October 20, 2020, under the direction of Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home.
Jim's life can be summed up by the phrase "God, Family, Country" - all which he loved and served with passion. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1946, and received his dental degree from Baylor University in 1952. He served as a Navy Dentist assigned to the First Marine Division in Korea from 1953-1954. He was a dedicated American patriot who never quit fighting for his beloved country.
He married Barbara Norvill in 1957, and they had two daughters. Dr. Hale practiced dentistry for over fifty years. He served nine years as a missionary with European Child Evangelism Fellowship. He taught the young men at Life Challenge Biblical principles for life centered around the Ten Commandments for over 40 years until he was past 90.
Jim is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Barbara; daughters Melanie (Don) Beasley and Laurie Hale; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to his dedicated and compassionate caregivers from the Amarillo VA Home-Based Care and Kindred Hospice over the past year.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the ministry of Life Challenge, P.O. Box 50606, Amarillo, TX 79159 or the Amarillo VA, 6010 W. Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106. Please see the full obituary, the tribute, and sign the online guest book at www.boxwellbrothers.com
.