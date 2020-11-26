1/1
James A. Thomas
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
James A. Thomas, 71, of Amarillo, TX passed away on November 22, 2020.

Services will be at 2:00 P.M., Friday, November 27, 2020, in the Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., with Greg Kinch officiating. Burial will be at the Claude Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.

James was born in Groom, TX on August 18, 1949, to Leota and Alton Thomas. He was raised in Claude, TX. He received his degree in education from West Texas State University. He was a farmer and a teacher who loved his students.

He married Carol Bellah on December 23, 2000.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Leota Thomas; his first wife, Judy Thomas; and brother, Tommy Thomas.

Survivors include wife, Carol Thomas, of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Missy Bass and husband Jason, of Gruver, TX; grandchildren, Justin Bass and wife Jynna, and Kaysha Best and husband Klancy; great-grandchildren, Barrett Bass, Hondo Best, and two on-the-way; sister, Rhita Seeley; stepchildren, Neal Bellah and wife Michelle, Gary Autrey and wife Allison, and Lesly Larkan; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Service
02:00 PM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
