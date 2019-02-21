James Alford Skeen, 78, of Ft. Worth, went to Heaven to join the Lord on February 18, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Friday at Comanche Funeral Home, 203 Church Ave. in Comanche, Oklahoma. Burial will be at Dixie Cemetery in Stephens County, Oklahoma. James was born November 23, 1940, between Dixie and Ringling Oklahoma to Edward and Dovie Skeen. He married Nancy Mears, in Hennessey Oklahoma on August 15, 1964 and they shared 54 years of marriage. He was a dedicated member of Calvary Pentecostal church for many years and he loved the Lord with all his heart. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, and most importantly an awesome Papa. James was preceded in death by parents; a sister, Shirley and husband Norman Holly, a great-granddaughter, Tielyr Raina Skeen; and several aunts and uncles. Survivors include his loving wife Nancy Skeen; three sons, Ron Skeen and wife Amanda, Randy Skeen and wife Vicki, and Greg Skeen and wife Stacy all of Amarillo; a daughter, Brenda Borchardt and husband Lynn of Amarillo; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many families he mentored and touched in addition to his own.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019