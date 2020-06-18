James Arthur Crutchmer, Jr., 79, of Claude passed away in Claude, TX on Monday morning, June 15th.Services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, June 19, 2020 in Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel in Amarillo with Gary Godkin, officiating. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Amarillo.Viewing will be held prior to the service. If attending the service, please be prepared to maintain social distancing practices.Arrangements are by Robertson Claude Chapel.James Arthur Crutchmer, Jr was born in Effingham, IL on March 3, 1941. Jim graduated from Okmulgee High School in 1957 and then attended Oklahoma State University School of Technical Training and received a degree in Drafting in 1961. He later attended West Texas A&M University in Canyon, TX and received his B.S. in Physics in 1971.JIm worked for Diamond Shamrock 1961-1963 and then worked as a scientist at Pantex from 1963-2003. He served on the River Road School Board from 1985-1991. He was a Master Gardener and an excellent woodworker and enjoyed camping and fishing with his family.Jim was a faithful member of the Methodist church.He is preceded in death by his parents James and Margaret (Schumacher) Crutchmer.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol Crutchmer of Claude. His son, Jim Crutchmer and wife Stephanie of McKinney, TX. His daughter, Jana Godkin and husband Gary of Fort Worth; also his sisters Peggy Eaton (Kenneth) of Tulsa, OK and Jane Wesson (Lynn) of Sandwich, IL; grandchildren Abbey Crutchmer of Norman, OK; Zachary Crutchmer of McKinney; Garett, Joshua (Daniella), and Jacob Godkin of Fort Worth; great grandson Lucas Godkin of Fort Worth; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.