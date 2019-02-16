James Benjamin Bynum, 75, of Amarillo died February 15, 2019. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 18, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery following services. The family will receive friends from 4-5:30 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the funeral home, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo
