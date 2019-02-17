James Benjamin Bynum, 75, of Amarillo, Texas, died February 15, 2019.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 18, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Burial will follow at Llano Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-5:30 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Ben was born April 16, 1943, to Isabel and James Smith Bynum in Amarillo. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1961. He attended the University of Texas at Austin where he was the president of his fraternity, Lambda Chi Alpha and served on the Athletic Council under Darrell Royal.
On August 26, 1966, Ben married Penny Brooks in Austin, Texas. In the late 1960s, he began his political career as a member of the Texas House of Representatives. He was later elected Potter County Judge. In the mid 1980s, he became the Executive Director of the Care Unit in Canyon where he helped many people overcome their alcohol and drug addictions.
He is survived by his wife Penny of 52 years, daughter Susan Lewallen and husband Cliff of Lubbock, daughter Brooke McKinney and husband Page of Amarillo, and sister Ann Whittenburg of Amarillo; grandchildren, Lindsey, Emily and Peyton Lewallen and Nelson and Charlie McKinney.
