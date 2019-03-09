James C. Hobbs, 86, of Amarillo died March 7, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2-4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 555 E. Hastings Ave. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home , Amarillo.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019