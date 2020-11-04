Dr. James Calvin Ronning, 77, passed from this earthly world on Saturday, October 31st at 1:17 PM.



James was a Doctor of Psychology, a proud father of two surviving girls, Angela Hope Ronning and Jennifer Luv Click. He was an avid golfer, in his younger years, and LOVED the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns. James requested to be cremated and have his ashes scattered in the Colorado River in the Hill Country of Austin, Texas. "God's Country."



James was born March 29, 1943 to the late Garland Edwin Ronning and Ida Motee Jeans Ronning. Grew up in Beaumont, Texas where he played baseball and ran track. He attended Lamar University and continued his education, receiving his Master's degree from McNeese University and his PhD from Abilene Christian University. He had a private practice in the suburbs of Houston and in Beaumont for 40 years before retiring with his then wife, Alice Claudette Ronning on the golf course in Lakeway, Texas.



Dr. Ronning was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Garland Eugene Ronning. He is survived by his two daughters Angela Hope Ronning of Pflugerville, Texas and Jennifer Luv Click and her husband of Amarillo, Texas.



A memorial service will be held at Southwest Church of Christ in Amarillo, Sunday, November 8th at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the University of Texas at Austin.



