James Alexander Campbell was born January 17,1954 in Moblie, Alabama to Charlie Campbell and Mattie (Anderson) Campbell. James gave his life to Christ at an early age, where he attended Shiloh Baptist Church.
James attended Amarillo High School. After graduating from Amarillo High in 1972. James attended Weatherford College in Weatherford, TX, where he received a four- year basketball scholarship. After attending Weatherford College, James returned to Amarillo, where he attended West Texas University.
James viewing will be held Thursday, May 14th from 5PM-6PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 3100 Angelus Dr., and his funeral service will be held Friday, May 15th at 11AM. To view the full obit and sign the tribute wall and access the live video or send flowers visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 13 to May 15, 2020