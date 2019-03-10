Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Clifton Hobbs. View Sign

James Clifton Hobbs met his Lord and Savior Thursday March 7, 2019 at the age of 86.



Visitation will be held today at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S Georgia St in Amarillo from 2:00 -4:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Amarillo on Monday, March 11, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. with Terry Simmons officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



James was born October 4, 1932 in Van Zandt County Texas to Nathan and Allie Starkey Hobbs. The family moved to southwestern Oklahoma when James was eight years old. He attended school in Grand Saline, Texas and Central View, Oklahoma. He served in the US Army from 1952-1955 stationed in Ft. Sill Oklahoma. He had previously lived in Panhandle and resided in Amarillo since 1980. He was member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. James worked various federal jobs. He spent the majority of his life employed by the Bureau of Land Management in Shiprock NM and retired from the Excel Helium Plant at Masterson, as Plant Operations Supervisor, after twenty-eight years in December of 1992. After retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, and was an avid Texas Ranger fan.



James had three loves, his Lord and Savior, his family and his country.



James is survived by his wife of 42 years Jane Hobbs of the home; four sons, Jim Hobbs and wife Michelle of Kelton, Gordon Hobbs and wife Leasha of Panhandle and Johnny Scoggins and Tony Scoggins of Durant Oklahoma; daughter Tammy Miller and husband Edwin of Amarillo; grand and great grandchildren, Jerod Hobbs and wife Kelli and Hartley and Weston of Ardmore; Terry Hobbs and daughter Camryn of Panhandle; Lindsey Hobbs of Dallas; Alyssa Crawford and husband Cody and Brady Hobbs of Panhandle; Kelly



He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Marie Lister, Wilma Lou Holley, four brothers Wendall Hobbs, P.M (Bud) Hobbs, Harold Hobbs and Billy Ray Hobbs.



Family requests memorials to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 555 Hastings, Amarillo Texas 79108.



Online condolences may be shared at





4100 S Georgia St

Amarillo , TX 79110

Funeral Home
Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo , TX 79110
(806) 352-2727
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019

