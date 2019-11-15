Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

James Coleman Peach, 74, of Amarillo passed away November 13, 2019.



Visitation will be today from 6-7:00 p.m. at Schooler Funeral Home. Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church Sanctuary, 1208 S. Tyler St. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



James was born May 1, 1945 in Nashville, TN to Lula Mae and Leonard Bell Peach. He served in the United States Marine Corps and Army National Guard for 23 years. James was proud to have served in Vietnam where he was wounded and received the Purple Heart after being surrounded for 3 days at the Rock Pile. He was a Coordinator for Volleys for Veterans and served on many other boards and committees in the community.



James was honored to Pastor three wonderful churches, Westway Baptist Church in Hereford, First Baptist Church in Vega and Frio Baptist Church in Hereford.



He is preceded in death by his sister, Glenda; and brother, JC.



James is survived by wife Cherry of 50 years (1 day shy of their 51st Anniversary); daughter, Angela of the home; son, Brian and wife Debbie of Amarillo; granddaughter, JaCee Peach; 2 great-grandaughters, Amberlynn and Oakland all of Meade, KS; 3 grandchildren by choice and by marriage, Devon and Bianca Foster of Amarillo, Jordan and Eddie Miller and children, Jasper, Joshua, Jacob and Seth, Taylor and Matthew Cordova and children, Charlie and Chandler, Jonathan Chase Peach of Hereford, and 1 on the way; 2 sisters, Liz and Jerry Kemp of Brentwood, TN and Donna Ford of Nashville, TN.



