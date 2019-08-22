Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James D. "Jim" Bullock. View Sign Service Information Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Chapel 1208 S. Tyler St. Amarillo , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James D. "Jim" Bullock, 85, of Amarillo, died Friday, August 16, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday at First Baptist Church Chapel, 1208 S. Tyler St. with Dr. Howard K. Batson officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Jim was born May 14, 1934 in Stillwater, Oklahoma to James and Helen Bullock. He graduated from high school in Stillwater, and went on to earn his BA degree from Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical College. The school's name later became Oklahoma State University. In college, Jim was a member of Kappa Psi fraternity. Jim always followed OSU football, and could hardly wait each year for Cowboys games. He completed many hours post-graduation in psychology. Jim married Donna Hurst on Valentine's Day in 1959. Jim and Donna raised their family and enjoyed plays, the symphony, and many wonderful trips in their 50 years together. Jim was a banker. He was promoted from assistant vice president to vice president of American National Bank. He later worked part-time for talented designers at Stephens and Hagan Interior Design. Jim was very involved in community work. He was awarded a plaque for "Distinguished Service" as a member of the Board of Directors of the Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority. He served as the president of the South Amarillo Kiwanis Club and president of the National Society of Sons of the American Revolution. He received certificates of appreciation for volunteer work at Ware Living Center, the Helping One Student to Succeed Program, Mesa Verde Elementary School, Meals on Wheels, and many other programs. He coached for Kids, Inc. Jim was an active member of First Baptist Church for many years where he served as deacon. After Donna's passing in 2009, Jim met his current wife Kay online. They were married in 2011. Jim has bravely battled health issues for the past several years. He received wonderful care at The Cottages during his last year. Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Bullock; and a son, Jeff Bullock. Survivors include his wife, Kay Bullock of Amarillo; a daughter, Kelly Torman and husband Brian of Ft. Worth; a sister, Margaret Bullock Chapman and husband Harold of Williamsport, PA; a brother, Wayne Bullock and wife Barbara of Hominy, OK; and six grandchildren, Ellen De Anda and husband Raul, Holly Torman, Cassie Torman, Erika Torman, Matt Nelson, and Mike Nelson. The family requests memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church Endowment Funds, 1208 S. Tyler St. Amarillo, TX 79101.

