James Darrell Elza, 74, of Amarillo, TX passed away Friday, May 22, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
James was born June 23, 1945, in Dallas, TX to Jewell and Gladys Elza. He graduated from Floydada High School; earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from West Texas State University. He served in the Army and worked as an accountant.
James was a big supporter of West Texas A&M and had enjoyed coaching and supporting youth sports. He attended Redeemer Church. He previously served as president of the Panhandle Chapter of Texas Society of CPA's and the Amarillo March of Dimes. He also taught at Amarillo College for many years.
He was preceded in death by his son, Sterling Elza.
Survivors include two sons, Slater Elza and wife Shanna, and Sam Elza and wife Holly; a brother, Jay Elza; a sister, Jana Taylor and husband Jim; grandson, Sterling Elza; granddaughter, Chloe Elza; two nieces Bree Elza, Shandi Williams and her daughter, Harper Jade Williams.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to WTAMU Foundation, WTYAMU Box 60766, Canyon, TX 79016.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 27 to May 28, 2020