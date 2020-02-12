James Delaney Hess, passed away peacefully Thursday evening on February 6, 2020. Memorial service will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2pm at the First Church of the Nazarene 5201 S. Soncy. Jim was born April 17, 1939 to Benjamin and Lonnie Hess in Bunkie Louisiana. He was an educator with a Masters Degree from Louisiana Tech University.
Jim is survived by his sons Kevin and Andy, brothers Hunter and Bill, sister Carolyn, grandchildren Chloe, Camila, Eve, and Liem and his best friend and companion who held him with high regard and attended to his care during his remaining time with us.
Special sincere gratitude and thanks from Jim for the blessing of special friends who came to share caring loving moments with him while hospitalized and for the many sincere heart felt prayers and blessings of the church community.
Rest in peace Jim, you are an example of courage to those who knew you well with the many challenges you faced during your last years.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020