James Donald "Jim" Krahn
1932 - 2020
James "Jim" Donald Krahn, 87, of Amarillo died August 23, 2020.

Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Jim was born September 8, 1932 in Vega, TX to Fredrick and Agnes Elizabeth Krahn. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War alongside his brother, Jack. Jim married Hannah Schmelter in 1966 in Amarillo. He retired from the United States Postal Service after many years then enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman and a longtime member of First Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hannah Krahn; sons, Richard and Bryan Krahn; and brothers, F.H. Krahn, Jr., Jack Krahn and William Krahn.

Jim is survived by brother, Robert Krahn and wife, Marilyn; nieces, Sandra Krahn and Tracy Brown and husband, Curtis; nephews, Butch Horak and Kris Krahn and wife, Sharon, their families; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 1208 S. Tyler St., Amarillo, Texas 79101.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
