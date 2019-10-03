Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Dwayne "JD" Wilkerson. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Dwayne "JD" Wilkerson, 78, passed away September 30. 2019, at his home in Alvord, Texas.



Visitation will be today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



He was born March 5, 1941, in Cordell, Oklahoma, to Ernie and Daisy Wilkerson. The family moved to Amarillo in 1950. JD graduated from Amarillo High in 1959.



JD married his high school sweetheart, Pat McClure, on July 23, 1961, in Florence Alabama.



JD is a Vietnam Veteran. Upon discharge from the United States Marine Corps, he went to work with his Dad at Eastside Truck Shop, here in Amarillo. When Bell Helicopter opened in Amarillo in 1968, JD was the 13th employee hired. He worked as a helicopter mechanic and worked his way up the ranks and became a field service representative in Ft. Worth. This position allowed the family to travel the world. They spent several years in Iran, Okinawa, and Canada. Upon retiring from Bell, they retired in Amarillo, then moved to Alvord a few years ago.



JD was preceded in death by his parents; and son David.



He is survived by his loving wife Pat; son Tony and wife Rose of Canyon; sister Melva Young of Amarillo; grandsons Chance Walton and Evan Walton of Owasso, Oklahoma, Cody and Brittany Boyd, of Amarillo, Josh Kosechata, currently serving in the Navy in Qatar, Zak and Jordyn Kosechata of Amarillo; four great grandchildren; and several nephews, cousins, and special friends.



Online condolences may be shared at





