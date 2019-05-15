James E. Albert, 88, of Amarillo died May 13, 2019.
Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Temple Baptist Church, 3208 S. Van Buren St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
James was born September 8, 1930 in Oklahoma and proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. James was a retired fireman with the Amarillo Fire Department
James is survived by daughter, Cheryl Sheffield; and 2 sons, Jimmy Albert and Kevin Albert, all of Amarillo.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 15 to May 16, 2019