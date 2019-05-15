James E. Albert (1930 - 2019)
  • "You will be missed by many of us that loved you dearly. ..."
    - Roanna ("Ann") & Sugar Bear Eason
Service Information
Temple Baptist Church
3208 S. Van Buren St
Obituary
James E. Albert, 88, of Amarillo died May 13, 2019.

Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Temple Baptist Church, 3208 S. Van Buren St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

James was born September 8, 1930 in Oklahoma and proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. James was a retired fireman with the Amarillo Fire Department

James is survived by daughter, Cheryl Sheffield; and 2 sons, Jimmy Albert and Kevin Albert, all of Amarillo.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Funeral Home Details
