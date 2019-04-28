James Earnest Walkup, age 89 passed away April 25, 2019 in Amarillo, TX.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 29, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Dr. Howard Batson, senior pastor, First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Fairmount Cemetery in Hollis, OK.
James was born on September 3, 1929 to Robert G. Walkup and Leora Watson Walkup, in Hollis OK. He graduated La Casa in 1949 and served in the US Army for 3 years. He married Mary Levon Trammell on July 12, 1952, at Hollis, OK and they resided in Amarillo, TX. He was employed by Maynard, ICX, and Golden Spread.
James was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Mary, and 2 children, Cynthia (Walkup) Palmer and James Kent Walkup and his wife Sue (Weathers), 2 grandchildren April (Walkup) Beckner and husband Aaron, and Christopher Walkup, 3 great-grandchildren Hannah Pierson, Jade Walkup, and Blayke Beckner, all of Amarillo.
Visitation will be from 4-5:30 p.m., Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the funeral home.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019