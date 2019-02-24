James Edward Fierro, 34, of Howardwick died February 19, 2019.
A memorial gathering will be from 6-8:00 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
James was born September 24, 1984. He managed the Allsups in Clarendon. He was involved with his MMA friends that helped children in his community.
He was preceded in death by his wife Candice, parents Edward and Janie, and daughter Brook.
Survivors include a daughter, Kami Fierro; two sons, Aiden and Rayden Fierro; a sister, Jacquelaine Colton; and a brother, Jarvis Fierro.
