James Edward "Jim" Leverich, 97, of Pampa, passed away at his home on April 4, 2019.



Services will be 2:00 PM Monday, April 8, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Chris Downer, pastor of Bible Baptist Church in Slaton, officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.



Mr. Leverich was born January 13, 1922 in Sparta, Wisconsin to Ada and James Leverich. As a child, he and his brother Tom and sister Mary, grew up on a farm where his love of animals and all things outdoors began. As a young boy he yearned to fly and his passion for aviation was born when he turned fourteen and started flying a kit built Pietenpol airplane.



He attended the University of Wisconsin where he was a member of the track team, the rowing team and Sigma Chi fraternity. After two years in college and the beginning of World War II, he like many others volunteered to join the Army Air Corps. He became a flight instructor at Stamford, Texas. While stationed at Stamford he met and married Sara Francis Bourland from Pampa on April 21, 1943. In June of 1944 he was assigned to an emergency ferry of B-25 bombers and C-47 transport planes to England. Upon arriving in Europe, he participated in air support of the Battle of the Bulge and throughout the European Theatre. He later was assigned to North Africa where he was honorably discharged in 1946.



After the war Jim joined Sara's father at Bourland & Leverich where he had an active career in the oil and gas industry. He enjoyed a lifelong passion for bird dogs and hunting. Many of his dogs are in the Brittany Hall of Fame in Tennessee, and Jim was inducted as well in 2016. He was also honored by the Freedom Museum in Pampa by being placed on their Hall of Honor in 2015. In 2010, Jim married Elaine Devenport whom he had known since high school.



One of Jim's greatest joys in life was his love of people and he touched many with the sincerity of his interest in others. That sincerity will be remembered by all who knew him.



Jim was preceded in death by wife, Sara Bourland Leverich in 2008; a son, Bob Leverich; his parents; and a brother, Robert Charles (Tom) Leverich.



Survivors include his wife, Elaine Leverich of the home; daughter, Jane Leverich Osborne and husband Frank of Dallas; son, Rick Leverich and Sheree Lucero of Pampa; granddaughter, Erin Osborne and husband Vic Schmerbeck of Dallas; grandson, Ryan Osborne and wife Susanne of Dallas; 5 great grandchildren, Sarah Kate Farmer, James Farmer, Reese Osborne, Estee Piccagli and Sydney Osborne, all of Dallas; and a sister, Mary Hicken of West Bend, WI.



His family is thankful for the years of loving care provided by Brenda and Santiago Calixto, Carolina Sanchez, Christina Matlock and Lilly Calixto.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be sent in Jim's name to The Bird Dog Foundation - Brittany Fund, PO Box 774, Grand Junction, TN 38039; or a .



