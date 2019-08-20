Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Emmett Moores "JEM" Simmons. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral Directors - Clarendon 212 South Sully Street P.O. Drawer 1090 Clarendon , TX 79226 (806)-874-3515 Send Flowers Obituary

James (JEM) Emmett Moores Simmons, 64, of Clarendon died Sunday, August 18, 2019.



Services will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in First Baptist Church in Clarendon with Rev. Lance Wood, officiating. Burial will follow in Citizens Cemetery in Clarendon. Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Clarendon.



Mr. Simmons was born March 21,1955, in Amarillo, TX and was a lifelong resident of Clarendon. He married Karen Ann Stafford October 14, 1978, at First Baptist Church in Clarendon. He was the owner at Simmons Insurance in Clarendon and serving as Vice-President at First Bank and Trust of Clarendon. In 1988, he took over the family ranching and farming operation.



Throughout his life he was involved with Boy Scout Troop #33 where he achieved Eagle Scout rank in 1969. He was a member of the Clarendon High School Class of '73. He received his BBA from Texas Tech University in 1977 and received his master's degree from West Texas State University.



He was a member of Al Morrah Shriners and Past Master of Clarendon Masonic Lodge #700, served on the Clarendon Chamber of Commerce, and Clarendon Lions Club. He was a follower of Christ.



He was preceded in death by his wife Karen Ann Stafford Simmons, parents Anna Moores Swift and Emmett O. Simmons, and grandparents James D. Swift and Rachel Moores Swift, Nolie G. Simmons and Ella Hardin Simmons.



Survivors include 2 daughters, Elizabeth Ann Simmons Zongker and husband Nathan of Clarendon, TX, Jamie Kathleen Simmons Mehlhaff and husband Zach of Sachse, TX; his grandchildren, Kase Ryan Zongker, Aleezah Brielle Mehlhaff, and Kinze Ann Zongker; 1 sister, Anna Beth Simmons McNabb of Charlotte, North Carolina; a mother in law, Elnora Stafford of Amarillo; 2 brothers in laws Tommy Stafford and wife Janice of Amarillo, Steve Stafford and wife Cindy of Claude; nieces and nephews Margaret McNabb, Madison McNabb, Amy Harris, Trey Stafford, Cody Stafford, Chrissy Fuller, and Chelsea Wright; and special friend Madeline Black of Clarendon.



The family requests that any memorials be to the Clarendon, Hedley, or Memphis Volunteer Fire Departments.



The family will be at 705 E. Cooke Street in Clarendon.





