James Eugene "Gene" Leavelle
1926 - 2020
James Eugene "Gene" Leavelle passed from this life to the arms of the Savior, on October 22, 2020, at the age of 94.

Gene graduated from Amarillo High School, at the height of World War II, joining the US Naval Reserve, to serve his country aboard the USS Tamalpais as a Radioman 3/C in the Pacific. After an honorable discharge, he returned to Amarillo and married Loretta Hoover, with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage before her death in 2000. Gene earned a BBA in Accounting from West Texas State College in 1950 then worked for Continental Carbon Company for 38+ years as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Gene relocated the family from Amarillo to Houston in 1960, where he and Loretta enjoyed a brimming full life with their five children, the 5J's, busy with church and school activities, baseball and softball, fishing and friends. Gene and Loretta were faithful members and leaders in the Church of Christ for their entire lives.

Beloved family who preceded Gene in death: his wife, Joyce Loretta Hoover Leavelle; his parents, Virgil and Roma Leavelle; brothers Harold Leavelle (Virginia), and Wallace Leavelle (Betty); sister, Betty Jo Leavelle Kendrick (Clinton) and a host of other loved ones with whom he now rejoices in Heaven.

Those left to cherish Gene's memory: Daughters Judy Key and Janet Leavelle of Pflugerville; Janie Tanner of Bertram (Randel); and Jackie Gabbart of Austin (Randy). Son, Jim Leavelle of Corpus Christi (Amy). Gene enjoyed ten grandchildren: Blake Scott, Ryan Davino, Dustin Davino, Joshua Tanner, Eric Tanner, Travis Key, Neil Gabbart, Stephanie Scott, Ashley Wiggins, Carlin Leavelle; and 7 great-grandchildren, Daeni and Asher Scott, Braeden and Kinley Scott, Clara Gabbart; Wyatt Head-Gabbart; and Tomi Jo Tanner. He will be missed by a host of extended family and friends across Texas.

Final services were held Saturday, October 31, with interment at Rosewood Mausoleum, Humble, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Gene's name:

The National Museum of the Pacific War, 311 E Austin St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624;

American Legion Post 154, PO Box 3587, Pflugerville, TX 78691; or Westbury Christian School, 10420 Hillcroft Street, Houston, TX 77096

Full obituary: https://www.rosewood.cc/book-of-memories/4373272/Leavelle-James/index.php



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
November 2, 2020
Mr. Leavelle was my coach at Sharpstown LL back in the early 70's. He was super nice to me and I always knew he was a great man just by the way he spoke to and treated everyone. I was fortunate to see him again about 15 years ago as he was working on a book or something related to his time in the navy. He had a great way about him and he reminded me so much of my Dad as they both were the same age and had similar experiences in the navy during WWII...and were both part of the greatest generation without a doubt. RIP Mr. Leavelle.
John Gremillion
Friend
