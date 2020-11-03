Mr. Leavelle was my coach at Sharpstown LL back in the early 70's. He was super nice to me and I always knew he was a great man just by the way he spoke to and treated everyone. I was fortunate to see him again about 15 years ago as he was working on a book or something related to his time in the navy. He had a great way about him and he reminded me so much of my Dad as they both were the same age and had similar experiences in the navy during WWII...and were both part of the greatest generation without a doubt. RIP Mr. Leavelle.

John Gremillion

Friend