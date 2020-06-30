James Francis "Jim" O'Connell
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James (Jim) Francis O'Connell, age 86, went to heaven on June 27, 2020.

A rosary service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home. Mass will be at Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with a live stream at https://amarillo.church/live followed by interment at Llano Cemetery, Amarillo, Texas.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to Amarillo Kids Incorporated https://www.kidsinc.org/amarillo or to support educational scholarships donate https://www.amarilloareafoundation.org.

For the full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, please go to www.boxwellbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved