James (Jim) Francis O'Connell, age 86, went to heaven on June 27, 2020.
A rosary service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home. Mass will be at Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with a live stream at https://amarillo.church/live followed by interment at Llano Cemetery, Amarillo, Texas.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to Amarillo Kids Incorporated https://www.kidsinc.org/amarillo or to support educational scholarships donate https://www.amarilloareafoundation.org.
For the full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, please go to www.boxwellbrothers.com
A rosary service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home. Mass will be at Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with a live stream at https://amarillo.church/live followed by interment at Llano Cemetery, Amarillo, Texas.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to Amarillo Kids Incorporated https://www.kidsinc.org/amarillo or to support educational scholarships donate https://www.amarilloareafoundation.org.
For the full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, please go to www.boxwellbrothers.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.