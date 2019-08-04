James "Jim" Franklin Reid, Sr. died August 1, 2019.
Family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00PM, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM August 5, 2019 at Hillside Christian Church West Campus Chapel, 6100 S. Soncy Rd. In honor of Jim, please wear bright colors! Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.
Jim was born February 18, 1944 to William and Birdie Reid. Jim attended Amarillo High School and started his own concrete business in 1969, known as Jim Reid Concrete. He met and married Sharyn Merritt in 1998. He was an avid fisherman and hunter for most of his life. He was a great man loved deeply by everyone who knew him.
Jim is preceded in death by both parents; and son, Jacob William Reid.
He is survived by his wife, Sharyn of Amarillo; three daughters, Joella Morgan and husband, Trent, Jaclyn Roach and husband, Chase, and Jaala Reid all of Amarillo; son, James F. Reid, Jr. M.D. of Amarillo; two stepsons, Trey Merritt and wife, Amy of Amarillo an Jeffrey A. Merritt and wife, Karrie of Fort Worth; thirteen grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The family suggests memorials be made to Harrington Cancer Center, 1500 Wallace Blvd., Amarillo, TX 79106.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019