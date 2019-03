Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Wimpy" Hill. View Sign

James "Wimpy" Hill, 94 of Austin, TX (previously, Amarillo, TX) died on February 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. James was born on August 30th 1924 in Farwell, Texas to Fred and Estelle Hill. He lived for most of his life in Amarillo, Texas. After graduating from Amarillo High School, James served in the US Navy in a Landing Craft Unit in the South Pacific for 2 years. Upon his return to the states, he was selected for the Navy Leadership for a Lifetime (V12) program at Stanford University, in August 1945. That same year, James married the love of his life, Peggy Gibson. James was a natural leader with a keen eye for detail, attributes which he brought to bear in his business career and community service. After receiving a degree in Business Administration (with a major in Accounting) from Texas Tech University in 1949, James worked for Santa Fe Railroad and the Texas Comptroller. In 1953 he started working for Shamrock Oil and Gas Company as a tax accountant and advanced to positions of Assistant Treasurer and Treasurer. James went on to become the Secretary and Treasurer of Diamond Shamrock Exploration Company following the 1967 merger between Shamrock and Diamond Alkali. His strong work ethic and love for business led to a career spanning 37 years, until his retirement in 1986. James was active in many community organizations serving as president of various Amarillo boards including YMCA, Maverick Boys & Girls Club and the Llano Cemetery. James was a talented, competitive and enthusiastic sportsman. In his early years, his home away from home was the Maverick Boys & Girls Club where he was a swimmer, diver, gymnast. He played basketball throughout high school and college (varsity at Stanford and a 3 year letterman at Texas Tech). In later life, he took up handball and golf. During his retirement, he organized a golf group of retirees in a club he named "BRAG", which had 44 members over the years. He also enjoyed fishing trips with his buddies in the USA and Mexico. He shared his love for sports with his son, Jim, taking him to basketball games as a toddler and later playing golf together weekly. James and Peggy were devoted and life-long members of the First Baptist Church of Amarillo. For 45 years James and Peggy together taught bible study and family life classes to juniors and couples, and James taught single and senior men. They both loved and cared for the Lord's people. His beloved wife of 64 years passed away in November 2010. James enjoyed life, especially when surrounded by close family and friends. His grandchildren have wonderful memories of hiking, fishing and square dancing in Red River, New Mexico in the summers. Peggy and James loved travelling with friends around Central America and the Hawaiian Islands. People close to Wimpy loved his personality, never ending energy and joy for life. His patience, compassion, and welcoming nature was apparent throughout his life and everything he did. He will forever be in our hearts. James is survived by his son James K. Hill of Austin, daughter Jeannie Wiginton and husband Don of Austin; 3 grandsons, Gideon Wiginton, wife Jennifer and great granddaughter Sadie of Washington DC, Benjamin Wiginton of Austin, Browning Wiginton and wife Samantha of San Marcos, TX. Granddaughter, Lauren Wiginton of London, England. Sister in law Nancy Brock and nieces Becky Stengel and husband Kevin, Beverly LaRocque and husband Alan, and nephew Byron Brock and wife Linda, all of Las Vegas, NV. Half-brothers Fred Hill of Bethnay, OK and David Hill of Seminole, OK. A private Celebration of Life was held at the Continental Retirement Community Center in Austin, TX. Memorial tributes may be made to the .

James "Wimpy" Hill, 94 of Austin, TX (previously, Amarillo, TX) died on February 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. James was born on August 30th 1924 in Farwell, Texas to Fred and Estelle Hill. He lived for most of his life in Amarillo, Texas. After graduating from Amarillo High School, James served in the US Navy in a Landing Craft Unit in the South Pacific for 2 years. Upon his return to the states, he was selected for the Navy Leadership for a Lifetime (V12) program at Stanford University, in August 1945. That same year, James married the love of his life, Peggy Gibson. James was a natural leader with a keen eye for detail, attributes which he brought to bear in his business career and community service. After receiving a degree in Business Administration (with a major in Accounting) from Texas Tech University in 1949, James worked for Santa Fe Railroad and the Texas Comptroller. In 1953 he started working for Shamrock Oil and Gas Company as a tax accountant and advanced to positions of Assistant Treasurer and Treasurer. James went on to become the Secretary and Treasurer of Diamond Shamrock Exploration Company following the 1967 merger between Shamrock and Diamond Alkali. His strong work ethic and love for business led to a career spanning 37 years, until his retirement in 1986. James was active in many community organizations serving as president of various Amarillo boards including YMCA, Maverick Boys & Girls Club and the Llano Cemetery. James was a talented, competitive and enthusiastic sportsman. In his early years, his home away from home was the Maverick Boys & Girls Club where he was a swimmer, diver, gymnast. He played basketball throughout high school and college (varsity at Stanford and a 3 year letterman at Texas Tech). In later life, he took up handball and golf. During his retirement, he organized a golf group of retirees in a club he named "BRAG", which had 44 members over the years. He also enjoyed fishing trips with his buddies in the USA and Mexico. He shared his love for sports with his son, Jim, taking him to basketball games as a toddler and later playing golf together weekly. James and Peggy were devoted and life-long members of the First Baptist Church of Amarillo. For 45 years James and Peggy together taught bible study and family life classes to juniors and couples, and James taught single and senior men. They both loved and cared for the Lord's people. His beloved wife of 64 years passed away in November 2010. James enjoyed life, especially when surrounded by close family and friends. His grandchildren have wonderful memories of hiking, fishing and square dancing in Red River, New Mexico in the summers. Peggy and James loved travelling with friends around Central America and the Hawaiian Islands. People close to Wimpy loved his personality, never ending energy and joy for life. His patience, compassion, and welcoming nature was apparent throughout his life and everything he did. He will forever be in our hearts. James is survived by his son James K. Hill of Austin, daughter Jeannie Wiginton and husband Don of Austin; 3 grandsons, Gideon Wiginton, wife Jennifer and great granddaughter Sadie of Washington DC, Benjamin Wiginton of Austin, Browning Wiginton and wife Samantha of San Marcos, TX. Granddaughter, Lauren Wiginton of London, England. Sister in law Nancy Brock and nieces Becky Stengel and husband Kevin, Beverly LaRocque and husband Alan, and nephew Byron Brock and wife Linda, all of Las Vegas, NV. Half-brothers Fred Hill of Bethnay, OK and David Hill of Seminole, OK. A private Celebration of Life was held at the Continental Retirement Community Center in Austin, TX. Memorial tributes may be made to the . Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.